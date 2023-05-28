What We’re Tracking

Isolated storm chances

Rather warm week ahead

Increasing humidity levels

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few lingering showers possible, especially for the first half of the night. Aside from the clouds and passing showers, the wind will be rather light for tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 60s by early Monday.

Heading into Memorial Day on Monday, it appears isolated storm chances are possible, but mainly in the evening hours. The good news is there much of the day that should give us nice, summer-like warmth. Most of the daytime Monday should remain dry with highs in the middle 80s.

Overall, a more unsettled pattern sets up with periodic storm chances in the week ahead. The rounds of storms will be occasional with several stretch of dry, warm weather. Highs will start to climb into the upper 80s with increasing humidity toward the end of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller