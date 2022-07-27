What We’re Tracking:

Early scattered rains for Thursday

Warm through the weekend

Much hotter next week

Partly cloudy weather for the majority of the night, but it will remain muggy. Temperatures will only fall back to near 70° as the wind remains light and variable, as well. Another chance for rain looks to be focused very late tonight and into early Thursday.

Highs Thursday will be in the middle 80s with a gradual clearing by the afternoon hours. Humidity will drop a bit for Friday with highs once again in the lower to middle 80s, making for a nice end to the week. Temperatures will remain warm over the weekend with a few showers here and there, but the pattern will be shifting back to a hot weather again in the days ahead.

The heat really looks to build back in as we kick off the month of August. In fact, hot weather looks to dominate the region for at least the first week of August with highs in the middle 90s to lower 100s, so enjoy the break from the heat while it lasts!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller