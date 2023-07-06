We could see some showers and storms move into the area overnight, but we’re not expecting widespread severe weather. The stronger storms will stay to the south and west of our area. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid 60s.

Some showers could linger into tomorrow morning before we catch a bit of a break. A few more storms could redevelop later in the afternoon and evening lingering into Saturday morning. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon look a tad bit warmer, likely climbing into the low to middle 80s.

Periodic storm chances remain in the forecast for the next several days, but we’ll see quite a bit of dry time across the area. The driest period for us over then next week will most likely be Sunday and into Monday. Temperatures begin to warm as we begin to dry things out a bit early next week. By Sunday, we’ll be able to make it closer to 90°, and we could be approaching the mid 90s again as soon as Tuesday.