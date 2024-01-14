What We’re Tracking

Bitterly cold air & wind chills

Passing snow showers

Several days below freezing still ahead

**WIND CHILL WARNING** – For the entire area through early Tuesday morning.

We will see clearing sky tonight and finally the wind will die down. That’s overall good news, but will allow for actual air temperatures to drop back to near -10°F once again. Fortunately, wind chills won’t be much different than the air temperature by the coldest part of the night.

Another system slides through with a few snow showers on Monday, but temperatures should come above zero into the upper single digits. Another push of wind will drive wind chills back into the -10s for Monday afternoon and into the -20s by early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures may warm slightly to around 15° for Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with temperatures around freezing, but below freezing temperatures return for several days as another push of colder air looks possible late next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller