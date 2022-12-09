What We’re Tracking:

A few rain drops possible tonight – southern counties

Above average temperatures through midweek

Showers, and even storms, possible Mon / Tues

Mostly cloudy skies will remain tonight with temperatures cooling into the upper 30s by sunrise. A light breeze will be present out of the south with just the slightest chance for some brief overnight rain. Counties south of the I-70 corridor will have the best chance to see precipitation well after midnight.

Saturday looks to feature partly cloudy skies once again as temperatures warm to nearly 50 degrees. Sunday we see a better clearing with mostly sunny skies making a rare appearance; temperatures should be much the same – near 50 degrees. The sunshine won’t last long though!

Our next system looks to arrive by early next week. The best chance for rain appears to be late Monday and into Tuesday. Once again, at this point, temperatures appear warm enough, with highs near 60°, to support all rain. We may even be able to hear a few rumbles of thunder Monday evening.

A cold front swings through for Wednesday as our storm system slowly pulls to the north and east. We’ll see highs for the midweek in the upper 30s-low 40s with overnight lows back in the 20s. There looks to be a slim chance for some snowflakes on the back side of the system as it rotates through early Thursday, but that’s still a long ways out and could very well change over the coming days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush