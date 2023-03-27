What We’re Tracking

Rain/snow mix possible tonight

Warming up with storm chances late week

Stronger wind arrives, as well

There is a chance for some rain showers to move in tonight and lingering into early Tuesday morning. As temperatures drop, it is possible to see a few snowflakes mixing in although it shouldn’t amount to much other than a quick dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces prior to daybreak. Low temperatures will settle back into the lower 30s for most areas.

Tuesday will feature a little more sunshine as our chilly temperatures continue. Highs on Tuesday reach the lower 50s, but by midweek we should see middle 60s return with breezy conditions. Things turn even windier for Thursday and Friday with wind gusts around 40mph possible out of the south. That will allow our temperatures to surge into the middle 70s for the end of the week.

There is also a strong cold front that will be making it’s way through by late Friday, and could spark off some thunderstorms ahead of it Thursday and Friday afternoon. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night, but a quick rebound is expected by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller