What We’re Tracking

Few showers this evening

More off and on rain chances

Temperatures slightly below normal

Models are in pretty good agreement that we should start to see a few isolated showers pop up across the viewing area this evening. Not everyone will see rain though. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain in the region with overnight lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Heading into the weekend, it looks like a few more rain chances will be in the forecast. These will once again be hit-or-miss chances though so we’re not expecting a big wash out. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s with a little more sunshine expected. For Sunday, a bit cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday could, briefly, dip into the upper 40s before mid 60s return with breezy conditions for the middle of the week. And yes – more isolated rain chances will be possible each day.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush