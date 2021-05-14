A few rain showers possible today with better chances this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Scattered showers this morning

A few storms this weekend

Near normal temperatures

A few scattered showers are expected this morning with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Models are backing off ever so slightly on our rain chances today so we’ll likely see some more stretches of drier weather through this afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s once again with a slight breeze out of the south.

Rain and thunderstorm chances then make their way back into the forecast late this evening but will be more focused on the the majority of the day Saturday. This includes waking up as well as through the afternoon with any weekend plans or festivities likely to see some rain and brief thunderstorms. Temperatures will once again reach the lower 70s.

A very similar set up will be present for Sunday with more rain and thunderstorm chances. A few stretches of drier conditions will also be around but most of the day looks to remain overall wet and cloudy. Highs to wrap up the weekend may try to reach the middle 70s.

Looking ahead to early next week scattered rain chances will remain as well as temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A few thunderstorms may also make their way into the area with mostly cloudy conditions likely to remain for a good portion of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

