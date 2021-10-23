A few rain, storm chances this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Another round of storms Saturday night

Slight warm-up for Sunday

Cool again next week, additional rain midweek

Temperatures on today should make it into the upper 60s. Southern counties will see some showers and thunderstorms move through, but the rest of the area will just see a stray shower or two as the day goes on. Our best chance for precipitation will likely overnight when a few storms flare up, possibly bringing some hail with the strongest cells.

Sunday will start with clouds and warmer southwesterly wind, but by late afternoon a cold front sweeps through the area. This front looks to move across early enough in the afternoon, which will limit our severe weather chances, keeping the worst of the storms to our east into Missouri. However, a couple showers or storms will be possible Sunday afternoon for the eastern counties as the front moves through.

Behind that system, Monday looks to cool off into the lower 60s for highs, but we’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system. Another cold front moves through by the middle of next week that could bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the last few days of October.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller