A few scattered showers today with mild temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Areas of rain possible this weekend

Stretches of nice weather between the showers

Near normal temperatures

Temperatures will reach the lower 70s today with a few hit-or-miss showers and storms possible. However, this type of weather pattern allows for several hours of pleasant weather between any showers. With periods of rain and some clearing, you can expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

A very similar set up will be present for Sunday with more occasional rain and thunderstorm chances. A few stretches of drier conditions will also be around but most of the day looks to remain overall cloudy. Highs to wrap up the weekend may try to reach the middle 70s.

Looking ahead to early next week scattered rain chances will remain as well as temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. A few thunderstorms may also make their way into the area with mostly cloudy conditions likely to remain for a good portion of the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

