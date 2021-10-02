A few showers and storms possible today with mild fall temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Few showers/storms today

Pleasant fall weather Sunday

Dry conditions next week

After some patchy fog clears up this morning our afternoon highs should reach the lower to middle 70s across the region. Areas south of I-70 could be a bit cooler today with some rain-cooled air keeping temperatures on the more mild side. Highs for our southern counties may only reach the upper 60s.

By this afternoon we will start to prepare for some scattered showers and a few storms. The bulk of the activity should arrive by this afternoon and clear up later this evening. Severe weather is not expected with this system; lightning and brief heavy rainfall will be the main hazards. This system isn’t necessarily a slam dunk though as most of the precipitation should occur along and south of I-70.

For the second half of our weekend we can expect mostly sunny skies as the system slowly departs the area. Some cloud cover may remain in the morning, but we’ll warm up plenty with afternoon highs eventually topping out in the middle to upper 70s. Overall, plan on a great Sunday with pleasant fall-like conditions!

Looking ahead to the first full week of October, our rain chances diminish and high temperatures stay on the mild side with middle to upper 70s expected and lows dipping down into the upper 40s and low 50s. You just can’t beat this time of year!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush