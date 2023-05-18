What We’re Tracking

Rain / storms this evening

Very comfortable weekend

Warmer and dry early next week

Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with a light breeze out of the south. A few showers and storms will continue to pop up in the area so don’t be surprised to see a few rain drops and perhaps some thunder! The storms should stay well under severe status, so that is certainly a good thing.

Some of those showers and storms could linger into Friday morning, but the better moisture with this system will be just to our south. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 60s with breezy winds eventually turning out of the north.

We’ll be cooler on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s and a northerly breeze through the day. After our slight chance for morning showers and storms, clouds will gradually clear. We should end up with mostly sunny skies by the late afternoon hours.

We clear out just in time for a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures will be very pleasant on Saturday as we only make it into the lower to middle 70s with lots of sunshine. By Sunday, we’ll warm into the 80s with the return of a light southerly breeze.

We do look to steadily warm up through next week as an area of high pressure builds into the region. That will keep conditions sunny through, at least, midweek with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush