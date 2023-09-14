We could see a few more more clouds moving through tonight. That may end up keeping temperatures in the middle 50s for overnight lows.

There is a chance for a few showers Friday afternoon and Friday night. It’s possible that could linger on into early Saturday morning. Other than that, conditions should remain dry through the rest of the weekend and into the start of next week, as well.

The area will see some gradual warming into the middle to upper 80s starting Sunday afternoon. These warmer temperatures will carry into the week ahead where dry and sunny conditions are expected. Overall, a very nice stretch of weather still ahead for the foreseeable future.

By the time we get to the middle of next week, there’s some indications that the weather pattern gets a bit more active. That should help to increase our rain chances by late next week.