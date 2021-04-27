A few showers, storms through Wednesday will cool it down a bit

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms possible tonight

Showers, storms for some on Wednesday

Great weather to end the week

Most of the approaching storm system’s energy will pass to our south tonight into Wednesday. With that being said, shower and thunderstorm potential will still remain but it appears rain chances will be a bit more likely later into Wednesday. Tonight, a few showers and storms for mainly southeastern areas with lows falling close to 60° overnight.

Highs on Wednesday will drop back a little bit with widespread clouds and a few showers and storms. Temperatures will peak out in the lower to middle 70s by Wednesday afternoon.

After that system passes by, we clear out with mostly sunny weather Thursday, Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be quite nice as we slowly climb through the 70s and possibly back to the lower 80s by the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

