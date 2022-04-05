What We’re Tracking:

Showers early tonight

Turning windy for a few days

Great weather this weekend

A chance for rain moves our way for the evening as a cold front moves through. It’s not out of the question to see a few embedded thunderstorms, as well. The best chance will likely be over the southern and eastern areas, once again. The northwest breezes will blow in for a few hours, then settle back tonight to 5-10mph. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Highs on Wednesday will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s with a partly cloudy sky. While the breeze won’t be too strong in the morning, it will really pick up in the afternoon hours. By Thursday it will feel even colder as our winds increase a bit more along with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Temperatures, however, will warm up nicely for the upcoming weekend. By early next week we are on track for a few days with highs in the upper 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller