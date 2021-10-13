A few showers Thursday before a bigger cool-down

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds return for Thursday

Cooler temperatures ahead

Sunshine this weekend

With calm wind and a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will cool down into the middle to upper 40s for a bit of a chilly start to Thursday morning. A few clouds will return late in the night, but remaining clear to partly cloudy.

We’ll start off with sunshine on Thursday but could end up with more widespread cloud cover and even a few showers late in the day into the early part of the night. Highs on Thursday will be a bit cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Behind that rain chance, we look to quiet down and dry out for several days. Temperatures cool down even more on Friday into the lower 60s for highs despite mostly sunny weather. We’ll likely see our first 30s of the season, too. That should happen overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. However, sunshine will still make for very comfortable afternoon temperatures over the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller