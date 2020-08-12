A few storms late in the night, otherwise muggy weather continues

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and humid through Saturday

A few isolated chances for rain

Cooler, less humid for next week

Overall, a warm and humid night ahead of us. Scattered showers and storms look to move through late tonight into Thursday morning. Some stronger storms can’t be ruled out during that time, as a few areas of heavy rainfall look to be our biggest concerns for the morning commute. Low temperatures will fall back into the lower 70s.

High temperatures will still climb into the lower 90s for much of the area Thursday through Saturday as a typically hot stretch of weather for middle August stays in place ahead of the next front.

By the end of the weekend, though, it looks like some cooler air is going to try and sink into the area. Still in the lower 90s Saturday afternoon but a front moves in late Saturday evening dropping our temperatures into the upper 80s Sunday. By next Monday and Tuesday, highs should drop back into the upper 70s and lower 80s with lower humidity and cooler nights. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

