What We’re Tracking:

A few clouds tonight, shower north

Best storm chance Friday night/Saturday morning

Quite hot for next week

Overnight, clouds increase and so do our rain chances for counties along the Kansas/Nebraska border. Moisture will start to build back into the region so plan on humidity levels increasing the next few days. With southerly wind tonight, temperatures only fall to near 70°.

Chances for showers and storms start to increase Friday night and into the start of the weekend as our next front arrives. Not the best news for the holiday weekend, but the best chance for rain looks to be late Friday and into Saturday morning. While a chance for storms is possible on Sunday early in the day, it looks to generally dry out and heat up by the holiday. As of right now, it does look like the Fourth of July will remain dry–but hot and humid!

After the weekend rain chances, the heat really starts to build in for next week. High temperatures beginning Monday will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index will once again be an issue as the moisture builds in. Many spots, through midweek at least, will feel like the lower 100s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller