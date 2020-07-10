A few storms overnight before a break in the humidity Sunday

What We’re Tracking:

Storms possible tonight

Nice weather for Sunday

Hotter next week

Tonight, there may be a complex of storms that moves through into the region from late in the night into the early morning hours of Saturday. It’s possible these may be strong storms as well, with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. The eastern half of the area will have the best chance of seeing storms during that window of time.

We’ll have more heat on Saturday as highs climb back to near 90° before cooling down into the middle to upper 80s with far less humidity on Sunday. After that break in the humidity, we see a wave of more intense heat build in to the Central Plains region next week. Highs will climb into the 90s with even higher heat index values. Temperatures may fluctuate a bit, but overall a fairly hot week ahead after the comfortable second half of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com