There’s a cold front that will try to make it through the area today. It should make it near our south and eastern counties around peak heating, and that could help a few storms develop along it through this evening.

High temperatures should be just a smidge cooler across the area because of this front, too. Most spots should make it into the lower 90s, but the humidity stays high making it feel like 100° or so.

There could also be a complex of storms that tries to make its way into the area Thursday morning, but that’s another fairly slim chance, and most locations should remain dry. Highs look to make it into the lower 90s again tomorrow.