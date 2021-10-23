A few storms possible tonight with a cold front moving through tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

A few storms tonight and tomorrow

Slight warm-up for Sunday

Cool again next week, additional rain midweek

Unsettled weather will begin to move into the area this evening and stay through tomorrow morning. A few storms are looking likely for areas mostly along the I-70 corridor and to the north starting after dark. Some of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. The main threats appear to be small hail and brief heavy rainfall. Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday will start with clouds and warmer southwesterly wind, but by late afternoon a cold front sweeps through the area. This front looks to move across early enough in the afternoon, which will limit our severe weather chances, keeping the worst of the storms to our east into Missouri. However, a couple showers or storms will be possible Sunday afternoon for the eastern counties as the front moves through.

Behind that system, Monday looks to cool off into the lower 60s for highs, but we’ll warm back up a bit for Tuesday ahead of our next system. Another cold front moves through by the middle of next week that could bring us another round of rain and cooler temperatures heading into the last few days of October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush