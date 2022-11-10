What We’re Tracking:

Isolated thunderstorm, and rain chances will be present through the late afternoon and early evening tonight. Most of the energy associated with our precipitation chances will be off to the east in Iowa and Missouri, but nonetheless we’ll see some scattered activity.

Behind the front, a big blast of cold air moves our way. We’ll go from the warm weather early Thursday down into the middle 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day.

It doesn’t look like we get much of a warm-up through next week, either. Our winds, at least, will relax after Friday and remain light through Monday of next week. Highs should gradually warm into the middle 40s by Monday, but the overnight lows will be cold. We’ll go from night time temperatures in the teens over the weekend, into the middle 20s through Tuesday.

There looks to be some indications of another system moving through late Monday and into Tuesday. Temperatures will, at times, be cold enough for some wintry precipitation, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the models. As of right now, there looks to be a slight chance for some snow late Monday, and maybe lingering in to Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush