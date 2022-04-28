What We’re Tracking:

A few showers today

Showers and storms Friday/Friday night

Dry for the weekend

Generally mild weather tonight with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. There is a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and storms during the night, as well. However, many areas will still not pick up on the rainfall tonight.

We’re keeping a close eye on the set-up for Friday evening. It’s looking more likely that we could see a few strong to severe storms develop. The biggest threats would be strong winds and hail but we can’t rule out the chance for tornadoes especially, for our western counties. There are some questions on whether or not we’ll get storms in the early evening along the dryline, but if we do that would be the most intense storms. Following that round, we should see a line of storms develop along the cold front and push to the east late in the evening. The main threats with that secondary line would be damaging wind gusts and large hail as the tornado threat diminishes after dark.

Behind the rain, temperatures will cool down for Saturday into the upper 60s with drier conditions and a little more sunshine. We have a mostly sunny and mild day for Sunday, but another round of rain moves in by Monday morning as temperatures cool slightly into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller