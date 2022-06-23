What We’re Tracking:

Stronger storms possible this evening

A few storms early Friday

Heat builds back late this week

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is currently in effect for: Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Ottawa, Republic, and Riley counties until 9:00 pm this evening.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening but mostly for our western counties. Hazards mainly include damaging wind gusts and small hail – but a brief tornado cannot be entirely ruled out. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for the rest of the viewing area as well through tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows will cool down into the middle 70s with breezy conditions picking up as we start to wrap up the workweek. Winds may gust as high as 30 mph.

Temperatures quickly climb back into the middle 90s by Friday and Saturday before a much stronger cold front slides through, finally breaking the heat by the middle of this weekend. Scattered chances for showers and storms will remain in the forecast each day but dry time is anticipated in between.

Sunday looks to have highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a partly cloudy sky–a big change from the recent stretch of hot weather. The low-mid 80s last through the first half of next week!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller