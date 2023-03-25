What We’re Tracking

Rain / thunder tonight

Slight rain chance Sunday

Cooler into next week

Tonight, partly cloudy skies can be expected with a weak low pressure system moving through central Kansas. This will bring rain chances this evening; there is also the possibility we could here some rumbles of thunder and see some brief wind gusts too.

It’s worth noting that areas near the Nebraska border may see one or two snowflakes try to mix in, but nothing too messy is expected. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 30s with a breeze out of the south.

Heading into Sunday, some models are keeping isolated rain chances in the forecast throughout the day, but there is disagreement. Because of that, confidence in precipitation chances are rather limited to wrap up our weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs for Monday and Tuesday could, briefly, dip into the upper 40s before mid 60s return with breezy conditions for the middle of the week. And yes – more isolated rain chances will be possible each day. A better chance for thunderstorms may pop up by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush