A foggy start to the day will transition into mostly sunny skies this afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

Morning fog

Sunny skies this afternoon

A rain chance moves in by Wednesday

Freezing fog will likely persist throughout much of the morning hours but will eventually give way to mostly sunny skies as we transition into the afternoon.

Highs today will once again vary across the region. In general middle to upper 30s can be expected for our eastern and southern counties, whereas upper 40s and even lower 50s will be present for much of our western viewing area.

Overnight lows are forecast to drop back into the upper 20s with calm winds and cloud cover moving back into the area. Another round of patchy freezing fog is expected to form again early tomorrow morning which will then give way to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead to the work week, above average temperatures come into play as we try and reach 50° east and lower 50s west near the start of the week. Our next rain chance looks to be mid-week with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in at the tail end of the system, but mainly a rain chance. Keep an eye on our forecast throughout the weekend for the latest updates.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

