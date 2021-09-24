A front moves through today with a slim chance for a few raindrops

A weak front looks to move through later today, and that could bring some extra cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures by Saturday.

Highs this afternoon look to make it near 80° again, and winds will pick up speed from the southwest at 20-25 mph before changing to a more northerly breezy by late evening.

It’s not completely out of the question to see a few sprinkles or even a shower move through today, but rain chances will be pretty slim pickings with this front.

Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs only dropping a degree or two into the upper 70s. Skies will clear out early on and we should see plenty of sunshine through the weekend.