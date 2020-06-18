A frontal boundary will give us lower temperatures and much needed rain tonight through Saturday

Temperatures for June are running about 8 degrees above average. We typically see mid to upper 80s, but we’ve had a 2.5 week stretch with mainly low to mid 90s. In Topeka, 95 degrees is still the hottest official temperature for the season.

We should get a partly cloudy and humid afternoon with a decent south wind. By early evening, there may be some building clouds with possible thunderstorms toward our northwest counties.

Greater Topeka Thursday

Highs: 93-97

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Storm chances increase overnight into early Friday. Some activity may be strong, but the severe potential is limited. Rain could be heavy in spots. More rain and thunder should be expected through the day Friday with cooler temps.

Expect scattered t’storms Saturday and some hit or miss thunder on Father’s Day. Most spots should see highs in the upper 80s Saturday and in the middle 80s on Sunday.

The weather for Monday and Tuesday looks quiet right now with clear to partly cloudy conditions. We may pop back to near 90 degrees before dropping a bit into the midweek period. Rain chances may stick around as well.

Expect rain and thunder to visit tonight and Friday…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



