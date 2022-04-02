What We’re Tracking:

A nice night ahead

Clouds move in Sunday

Rain chances next week

Pleasant temperatures are expected this evening as we stay pretty close to the 50 degree mark before midnight. Plan on a nice night if you have any outdoor plans! Winds will continue to calm down with just a few clouds overhead. Overnight lows will be in the lower 40s.

Cloud cover starts to move back in early Sunday morning and by the afternoon we should be approaching 70°. Southerly winds will start to increase with gusts of up to 25 mph possible. Shower chances move back in by Sunday afternoon as well as Monday night. A better chance for rain is back in the forecast for Tuesday evening with more moisture available.

Early next week we’ll hold on to seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 60s before we see a cool down behind the rain with 50s late week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush