What We’re Tracking

Clear, cool tonight

Dry and pleasant through the weekend

A more active pattern for next week

For tonight, temperatures will dip back into the middle to upper 40s with a light northwest wind. The sky will clear out and stay clear throughout the night, as well.

With northwest breezes, temperatures only make it back to a high near 70° on Thursday, but by the end of the work week and the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s with lots of sunshine. Looks like one of the best fall weekends weatherwise is on tap for this weekend!

Dry conditions look to continue through at least the first part of next week before a more active pattern starts to set up for us. After a sizeable warm-up to start the week, a chance for rain returns by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week with a stronger cold front later in the week–stay tuned!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller