What We’re Tracking

Hot week ahead

Humidity builds in

Little to no rain chances

Tonight will mostly clear. Some clouds will try to move into the area overnight. Tomorrow is the first day of summer and it will feel like it. Temperatures will be in the low 90s with lots of sunshine. There is a chance for some nearby showers and storms Tuesday night to Wednesday but they should stay out of the area. Although pretty low, there is a slim chance for a storm or two to make it into our far northern and western counties.

Dry conditions and sunny skies will be the main features this week, along with our warmth. With sunshine expected through, at least, Friday, our highs will make it into the lower to middle 90s each day this week. Humidity stays relatively low for the first half of the week, even though you’ll probably notice it feeling a bit humid outside. However, we start to feel pretty uncomfortable by the weekend. By Saturday, dewpoints will be near 70°, and that’ll make it feel closer to 100° for the first time this season.

Our next chance for rain may arrive later this weekend, though, with a weak frontal passage. It won’t be enough to cool us down much, but we could see a few storms develop along it later. Highs Sunday and Monday, with mainly sunny skies, should still make it into the lower to middle 90s.