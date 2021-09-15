A mild evening ahead with temperatures warming back up tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly clear and pleasant evening

Temperatures warm up through the week

Potent front possible by middle of next week

A pleasant evening is in the forecast for us tonight as skies remain mostly clear. Winds will be rather calm with just a slight breeze out of the south. Overnight lows take us down into the middle 60s making for a mild start to the day tomorrow.

Wind speeds will pick up just a bit by Thursday afternoon with a stronger breeze moving in from the south. Highs for the day will be back to near normal levels – in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected once again.

Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s are expected as we close out the work week and move through the weekend. Our upper air patterns will support mostly sunny skies through the weekend with no major rain chances in the area.

Looking well ahead into next week, models are starting to indicate we just might see our first wave of cooler fall air with the passage of a strong cold front sometime Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller