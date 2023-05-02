What We’re Tracking

Clear skies tonight

Gradual warming trend

Rain chances late week

Tonight, mostly clear skies will be present with a light breeze out of the northwest. Winds may still gust up to 25 mph with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Overall a fairly mild evening can be expected with warmer weather on the way.

Looking forward to Wednesday, sunshine will persist through a majority of the day with highs reaching the middle 70s across the area. Areas out west may even see a few lower 80s. Winds will turn direction, out of the south, signaling the start of some changing weather for the end of the week.

Our weather pattern will then become a bit more active, bringing a few chances for rain and thunderstorms. The most likely window of time may be Thursday into Thursday night as a low pressure tracks across the state. A few showers and storms may linger into early Friday, but we’re still on track to warm up into the upper 70s.

Temperatures should climb into the low to mid 80s for a warm weekend, but to get us there, we’ll see the return of a gusty southerly wind. We’ll keep an eye out for another system that could trigger a few storms by late Sunday. There could also be a few storms lingering into Monday, too, but highs remain warm in the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush