What we’re tracking

Mild temperatures this evening

Strong wind gusts on Monday

Chance for rain by middle of next week

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will continue to move across much of the viewing area with winds remaining light. Temperatures will stay relatively mild through the evening and overnight hours with lows in the middle to upper 30s.

For Monday, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies can be expected as our next cold front starts to organize itself in the region. Temperatures will likely reach the middle 60s for much of the I-70 corridor – counties up north may struggle to get into the 50s.

Winds will also become a bit more of a nuisance as the cold front begins to meander through the region. There looks to be a sharp increase in winds during the late morning as gusts could be approaching 40+ mph by lunchtime. The front is then expected to move through, mostly dry, during the early evening.

After the front moves through, some models are trying to hint at some weak precipitation across portions of the viewing area. The best chance for an isolated shower or two appears to be late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Temperatures look to stay mild during this time, in the low to mid 50s during the day through Wednesday, and low to mid 30s during the nights. By the end of the week, should see near average temperatures in the lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller