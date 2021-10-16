A nice chilly evening ahead with clear skies and calm winds

What We’re Tracking:

Calm clear night ahead

Seasonable temperatures

Sunshine this weekend

A mostly calm and clear evening is in the forecast for us. It’ll be a great night to get out and enjoy this mid October weather. It will however be a bit chilly though after the sun goes down. The lack of cloud cover overnight will help bring our overnight lows all the way down into the lower to middle 40s.

A cold start to your Sunday can also be expected but abundant sunshine is once again in the forecast so we should heat up fairly quickly. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle 70s to wrap up the weekend – which is actually several degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will remain on the calm side making it an overall great day to get outside!

Next week starts off quiet and sunny, as well, with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 40s through about midweek. Conditions are favorable for a dry start to the week with a few more clouds in the area.

A cold front looks to move through sometime by Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for some rain although models have been back and forth with the precipitation. It will cool us back down, though, into the middle 60s for the second half of the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush