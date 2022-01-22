A nice day to get outside with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer weather this weekend

Few clouds moving through

Another cool down next week

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with just a light breeze out of the southwest. Highs this afternoon will make it into the middle to upper 40s which is nearly 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Some areas further west may even shoot for 50 degrees. Overall plan on a very nice day to get outside.

Overnight lows will take us down into the lower 30s with just a few clouds starting to move back into the area. Winds will remain fairly light but plan on another chilly start to the day for Sunday. Highs for the afternoon should reach the lower 40s making for another nice day overall but slightly cooler.

For those heading out to the Chiefs game Sunday, tailgating will be nice but the winds will continue to be a nuisance. By kick-off, things will start to cool down into the lower 40s and eventually 30s once the game starts to wrap up. Still a good idea to really bundle up as you head out to Arrowhead!

The mild weather will continue for Monday with middle to upper 50s expected to start the work week and plenty of sunshine. That’s all before our next cold front moves in quietly, dropping our temperatures into the 20s for afternoon highs Tuesday and struggling to warm up throughout the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush