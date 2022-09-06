What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm this week

Stronger cold front next weekend

Slim chance at rain

Mostly clear skies can be expected tonight with just a light breeze out of the east. Dewpoints will be in the middle 60s with overnight lows eventually reaching the middle 60s as well. If the winds stay light enough, we may have a chance at some patchy fog just after sunrise tomorrow morning.

Heading into the middle of the week, we continue to hold on to mostly dry conditions and temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s as our relatively quiet weather pattern persists. Overnight lows look to drop into the low 60s through this week, and our humidity remains in a comfortable range. Take a look at rainfall for Manhattan so far – five inches behind schedule for this year!

We have our eyes on our next cold front which should move through over the weekend and bring even more cooling with it. There could be a slight chance for showers late Saturday and into Sunday as it passes through. Highs by Sunday may not even make it to 80°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush