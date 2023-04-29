What We’re Tracking

Mild evening ahead

Pleasant but breezy Sunday

Gradual warming through next week

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ottawa, Republic and Washington counties for Sunday from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Mostly clear skies will continue this evening with a mild and breezy pattern setting up for several days. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s with winds gusting up to 40 mph tonight.

Winds continue on into our Sunday afternoon where gusts of 40 mph will once again be possible. Relative humidity’s will also be on the lower end – prompting elevated fire danger for many to wrap up the weekend. Burning is not advised tomorrow, especially for counties under a red flag warning! Highs will be in the middle 60s with sunny skies above.

The start of next week brings us to the month of May and some nicer weather, as well. We’ll see some sunshine and temperatures warming up into the mid 60s with a continued strong breeze for Monday. We should warm up through the middle of the week, though, as our winds begin to relax just a bit. Temperatures by Wednesday could make their way back into the 80s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush