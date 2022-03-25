What We’re Tracking:

Clearing skies this evening

Warmer this weekend

Dry stretch into early next week

RED FLAG WARNING: Republic-Washington-Marshall-Cloud-Clay-Riley and Ottawa counties are under a red flag warning from noon until 9:00 PM Friday.

Skies will begin to clear this evening and our winds will start to calm down as well. Fairly moderate temperatures are expected tonight but be sure to grab a light jacket if you have any Friday night plans. Overnight lows will take us down into the middle 30s by sunrise.

Temperatures will warm up into the middle 50s by Saturday afternoon with cloud cover expected to pick up as well. A slight breeze will remain in place. The majority of the day will feel fantastic though so be sure to get outside and enjoy it! Sunday looks to be almost an exact carbon copy of Saturday so plan on a great weekend overall.

Heading into next week temperatures will soar into the 70s and lower 80s which will put us at about 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Winds will also pick up though bringing breezy conditions to the central plains. Our jetstream then becomes a bit more active as we keep a close eye on the potential for thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Early signs point to the possibility of some of these storms being strong.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush