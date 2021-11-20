A nice start to the weekend with above average temperatures

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant day ahead

Slight warm up

Sunny by Sunday

Afternoon highs today should reach the upper 50s with several areas trying to reach the lower 60s. A slight southerly breeze will help areas along and south of the I-70 corridor get there. Clouds will begin to increase throughout the day but enough sunshine should make its way through to make today overall quite nice!

Another cold front looks to approach our area Sunday which will bring a bit of a setback in temperatures. Expect lower 50s to close out the weekend with a lot more sunshine in store.

Entering the upcoming holiday week, we start off fairly chilly, but clear. Highs Monday may struggle to even get out of the upper 40s with a gradual warm-up through the middle of the week where we could see some lower 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Through the weekend and even these next several days, dry conditions look to remain through at least the start of the holiday weekend. An early look at Thanksgiving shows yet another cold front (yes it’s a pattern) sliding through northeast Kansas and temperatures will suffer for Thursday itself. There are *some indications of a brief shower or two but that’s still a week away and a lot can change within the next 6 days!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush