A nice warm up expected today before a cold front moves through tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and pleasant today

Cooler again for the work week

Scattered rain chances ahead

After a chilly start to the day today temperatures will warm up rapidly into the lower to middle 70s across the the viewing area. Breezy conditions are expected to pick up just after lunch time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast today. These above normal temperatures won’t stay long though so be sure to get out and enjoy them!

Overnight lows this evening will be in the middle 40s with cloud cover expected to build back in thanks to an approaching cold front. This front is expected to pass through dry but will keep us in the lower 60s for Monday and the next several days.

A couple of slim chances to see a few showers work their way back into the region by midweek but widespread rain isn’t in the forecast. Thursday looks like we could see just a bit more rain though with a small disturbance moving through the area. As far as temperatures go, expect slightly cooler conditions for the week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

