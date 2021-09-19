A pleasant and warm end to the weekend with mostly sunny skies

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Sunday

Few storms late Monday

Strong front brings fall air

Mostly sunny skies can be expected today as we head into the second half of the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s with some spots trying to see the lower 90s. Breezy conditions will start to pick up this afternoon as we keep an eye on our next cold front approaching.

A few clouds may make their way through the area tonight, but overall expect some fairly nice conditions to head outside and enjoy your evening. A slight breeze will remain in the area but temperatures will be comfortable as overnight lows only reach the lower 70s.

For Monday our conditions start to become just a little more unsettled. Some models are indicating a brief chance for some early morning showers but the main cold front isn’t expected to move in until late in the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day with a strong southerly breeze picking up as well. Highs for the day should reach the upper 80s. With the arrival of the front we may have a chance to see a few storms and showers across the viewing area.

Much cooler, fall-like temperatures will follow with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush