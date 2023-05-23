What We’re Tracking

Warm and pleasant evening

A few storms possible in the middle of the week

Comfortably warm weather into Memorial Day weekend

Tonight, partly cloudy skies will remain in the area with some nearby smoke possibly giving us a little haze. A light breeze will be present out of the south with overnight lows in the upper 50s – near 60. Overall you can plan on a mild evening ahead!

Heading into Wednesday, models are showing a slight chance for a few storms to pop up in the afternoon. These should be just ‘hit-or-miss’ showers / storms that likely won’t impact everyone. Highs for the day look to make in into the middle 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday appears to be much the same with perhaps a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms. Again, these should mostly be ‘hit-or-miss’ in nature with light rain and possibly some thunder. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

As the week progresses, more humid air will move in as high temperatures climb into the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies remaining. That warmth will be leading us in to the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures great for outdoor activities throughout the majority of the week ahead.

As it stands right now, most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and mainly sunny! Highs through Memorial Day will remain in the lower to middle 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. There may be a slight chance for some hit-or-miss showers and storms by Sunday and Monday afternoons, but nothing that would have major impacts on outdoor plans!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush