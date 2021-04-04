A pleasant Easter Sunday expected with warm and breezy conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy today

Clouds build in late tonight

Rain chances next week

A very mild start to your Easter Sunday can be expected with temperatures in the lower 50s for sunrise and quickly warming up into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Warm and breezy will be the main theme today with southerly winds picking up around lunchtime and gusts of up to 25 mph possible. Overall, a great forecast for a pleasant Easter holiday!

Cloud cover is expected to move back into the area late tonight as we prepare for our next system making its way into the region. Overnight lows heading into Monday will be in the upper 50s. Breezy conditions will remain through the day with afternoon highs once again in the lower 80s.

Rain chances build back into the area late Monday night and remain for the first few days of the week. A few thunderstorms also look to be possible Tuesday evening with rain continuing through Wednesday. Temperatures will cool down a bit for Wednesday and Thursday as this system moves through the area with highs in the middle 60s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

