What We’re Tracking:

Skies begin to clear tonight

Pleasant temperatures through this week

Decent rain chance by Thursday

Tonight, after a weak cold front moves through, our winds will shift to the north, and overnight lows will dip into the low to mid 30s. The front doesn’t do much besides switch our winds, though, as Tuesday looks beautiful! We’ll have calm winds, sunshine, and highs in the lower 60s!

By Wednesday, highs will return to the mid 70s ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures will be a solid 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year. So, local Spring Break plans shouldn’t be hampered by the weather, at least, for the first half of the week.

A pretty good shot at rain for the area returns Thursday and Friday before we clear out and warm things back up towards 70° for the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush