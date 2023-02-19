What We’re Tracking

Pleasant evening ahead

Very warm Monday

Colder late week

Tonight, winds will remain light out of the north with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise.

For Monday, we should continue to warm up even more as we’re expecting to see a little more sunshine mixing in. Highs will top out in the lower 60s with winds picking up ever so slightly for the afternoon hours.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into the next few days with highs in the 60s and even possibly 70s by the middle of the week. We look to stay dry through most of the week with a chance for some precipitation Wednesday evening as a strong cold front moves in.

Behind it, temperatures will take a drastic drop into the middle 30s for afternoon highs on Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush