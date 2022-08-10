What We’re Tracking:

Nice evening expected

Heating back up by the weekend

Hope on the horizon for a pattern change

Pleasant temperatures are once again anticipated this evening as a mild airmass lingers in our neck of the woods. Mostly clear skies will take us through the post-sunset hours with overnight lows dropping down into the lower 60s. If the winds stay calm enough, it should be noted that some patchy early morning fog will be possible.

High temperatures heading into our Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to middle 90s for most of the viewing area. Humidity will slowly start to rise as well preparing us for an even warmer forecast by the weekend. Sunshine can be expected for the next several days.

For the weekend, we’ll be back to the extreme heat as we warm back up into the upper 90s by Saturday and Sunday; some may even see lower 100s. Heat index values may be even higher with a stronger breeze coming out of the south.

For those who may be looking for a slight change in our weather patterns, we have some potentially good news to report. Early models are showing signs of our jet stream relaxing ever so slightly and sending in a few waves of energy. What that means for us, is we could have some more meaningful chances for rain in the forecast by Monday or Tuesday with some cooler temperatures as well.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush