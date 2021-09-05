A pleasant evening in the forecast with mostly clear skies tonight

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant evening ahead

Conditions drying out

Cooler through Labor Day

Clear skies can be expected this evening as pleasant conditions remain in the area. We’ll cool down into the lower 60s over night. For Labor day, a slight southerly breeze will pick up speed with temperatures warming up to near normal levels for this time of year – into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny and dry conditions can once again be expected to wrap up the extended weekend.

Heading into Tuesday, our weather pattern stays pretty stagnant leading to sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. A relatively weak cold front will then make its way into the area by by Wednesday knocking back our temperatures just a few degrees. Plenty of sunshine will still remain though.

For the second half of the week we’re watching our 80s stick around with sunshine in the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures will continue to be near normal for this time of year with little to no rain chances in the forecast for the next several days.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush