Mostly sunny skies will turn into mostly clear skies as we wrap up the work week. A light breeze will remain out of the South with temperatures in the 70s this evening and lower 60s overnight. Overall plan on a great evening to get outside and enjoy the beginning of the weekend!

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will warm even further into the middle to upper 80s making for yet another great day to get outside. One thing to note however will be the presence of a stronger southerly wind. Gusts of up to 35 mph will help transport moisture into our neck of the woods. Unfortunately that means higher humidity will be present just about all day.

Recent model runs are starting to pick up on some early signals of strong to severe thunderstorms within our viewing area late Sunday and Monday. Right now it appears our far Northwestern counties may see some activity on Sunday – our Western counties have a better chance Monday afternoon. Details will become clearer as we get closer.

Memorial Day itself will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values even warmer. We’ll have dry conditions with mostly sunny skies for outdoor plans, but be sure to stay hydrated and find some shade if you plan on being outside for a long period of time. It’ll feel like another shock to the system after coming off several days with chilly temperatures! Keep in mind that late Monday afternoon there may be some storms in the area.

We stay warm and dry through the first half of the week before more storm chances creep back in by Wednesday and temperatures take a tumble after that.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush