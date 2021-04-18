A pleasant Sunday is expected today but a taste of winter returns next week

What We’re Tracking:

Slight warm up today

Decreasing cloud cover

Next system arrives Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies are expected today with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures will still be cooler than average for this time of year, but with just a light breeze out of the northwest we have an overall fairly nice day in store for us.

Cloud cover will continue to decrease overnight with low temperatures in the lower 40s. The majority of Monday will be pleasant with highs for the day reaching the lower 60s. However, don’t let the deceptively nice weather trick you – a taste of winter returns to the area overnight and into Tuesday.

An approaching cold front is expected to bring snowfall to the region. Yes, snow. As of right now it appears that a light accumulation is possible with portions of our western viewing area seeing just a bit more. With the warm temperatures the snowfall should be largely wet and slushy.

Widespread freezing temperatures will also accompany this front so be sure to plan accordingly with outdoor vegetation. Frost is likely to form and linger once the system leaves the area. Overnight lows on Tuesday, Wednesday, and perhaps even Thursday will be sub-freezing for several hours and through the early morning.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

